Zaharieva: On Tuesday Maria Gabriel Will Talk With EC's Chairman And Her Department Will Come Clear

On Tuesday, the nominated for the new Bulgarian euro commissioner Maria Gabriel will meet the Chairman of the European Commission Jean-Claude Junker, reported BNR.



After the conversation, the department ,for which Gabriel will be responsible, will be definited, explained the Minister of Internal Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva.



The leader of the Bulgarian Party "Volya" Veselin Mareshki hopes that the nomination of Gabriel will raise the good image of Bulgaria.



