State Shares Are Banned By Economy Minister

May 10, 2017, Wednesday
Bulgaria: State Shares Are Banned By Economy Minister

The privatisation of state shares is banned, announced the Bulgarian Economy Minister Emil Karanikolov in the Council of Ministers today, reported bTV.

"All started procedures for the privatisation of state shares will be stopped immediatly", said the chosen from the "United Patriots" Karanikolov.

The important moment is that from now separated parts of state companies or descendant ones will be sold after Parliament's decision on a proposal from the government.   
 

