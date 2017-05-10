MIA Revealed Brutal Drug Gang
The Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) revealed a brutal drug gang which has killed one supervisor, and has crippled a doctore, according to bTV.
7 people are arrested. They are authors of the attack against the orthopaedist prof. Stefan Stanchev, and the killers of a gaffer of the Central Sofia Prison.
The leader of the criminals group of 12 memebers is a man with a nickname Gevgeliiskiya, which is currently serving a stretch for recket and selling drugs. He was close with another figure from the Sofia underground - Stefan Bonev-Sako.
From the prosecutor`s office explained that they forfended planned executions of three more supervisors.
