Prof. Ufe Ostergard: How to Unite Europe When Bulgaria's Salaries Are Lower Than Denmark's Child Benefits

"The differences between West and East Europe are huge. I will give you only one example - the minimal salary in Bulgaria is lower than the child benefits in Denmark.



The European Union is not able to achieve the will, so as to overcome the national differences and to use power. The current EU condition could be compared to one small hangover."



This are words from the analysis of prof. Ufe Ostergard, who is an Honorable Professor at Copenhagen Business School, reported BGNES. The analysis is published in the Danish newsletter "Berlingske".



