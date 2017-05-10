Vladimir Vladimirov Is Director of 'BDZ' Again

The Minister of Transport, Information Technologies and Communications Ivaylo Moskovski hired again Vladimir Vladimirov as a Director of "BDZ" EAD (Bulgaria 's State Railway Company), reported BGNES.

From November 2014 to February 2017 Vladimirov took the Director's post of "BDZ" EAD.

When the caretaker government of Ognyan Gerdjikov came, the Minister of Transport Hristo Aleksiev relieved him of his duty.

Now "Borisov" 3 cabinet turns him back to his duty.

