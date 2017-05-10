Georgy Kostov To Become The New Customs Office's Director

The ex Secretary General of Internal Affairs Georgy Kostov is the new Director of the Customs Office, said the Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov, announced BNT.



Rosalia Dimitrova goes back in the Administration of the director post, at her express request.



Goranov explained that Kostov has much bigger experience than Rosalia Dimitrova in the fight against crime in its various forms.



"His rich operational experience is going to help more effectively in fighting against all forms of abuses of the budget revenue", claims Goranov.



On the other hand, Goranov added that Galya Dimitrova is going to become the new Director of ANI (Automatic Number Identification). She has 22 years of experience in the revenue administration, and has controlled different departments.