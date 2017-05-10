NSI: Bulgarian Exports to Third Countries Rise 20.1% y/y in Q1

Bulgaria’s exports to third countries grew by 20.1% year-on-year to BGN 4.24 billion  in the first quarter of 2017, the National Statistics Institute said.
A total 52.9% of the exports went to Turkey, China, Egypt, Serbia, Macedonia and the Russian Federation. Total exports, including EU countries, rose by 14.8% to BGN 12.16 billion in the same period.

In March alone, exports to third countries went up by 20.3% year-on-year to BGN 1.41 billion. Total exports, including EU countries, reached BGN 4.37 billion, with an annual increase of 18.8%.

Imports from third countries increased by 41.8% on the year to BGN 5.16 billion in the first three months of 2017, while in March alone the increase was 63.3%, to 1.98 billion levs.

Including EU countries, Bulgaria imported goods for a total BGN 13.93 billion in January-March, up 21 % on the year, and for BGN 5.29 billion in March, up 25.3%.

