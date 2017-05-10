Rains to Stop Throughout the Country by Evening
photo: pixabay.com
There still will be rains today until the evening. In some parts of Bulgaria there will be thunder storms in the afternoon.
From the northwest the clouds will decrease and the sky will be clear almost everywhere in the night to Thursday.
Maximal temperatures will vary from 13°C in the northeast to 22°C in the southwest regions, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) announced, quoted by FOCUS News Agency.
On the Black Sea coast there will be clouds and in some parts, mainly on the southern coast, rains.
