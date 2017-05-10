European Literature Night to Come in Different Bulgarian Towns

European Literature Night to Come in Different Bulgarian Towns

The European Literature Night initiative which aims to make access to the cultures of different communities easier has been growing more and more popular in Bulgaria.

By a tradition, as of 6PM on May 10 every half hour different famous names will read excerpts from books by high-profile European authors, translated into Bulgarian, simultaneously in different ‘’nests’’ where listerners will be able to collect stamps, writes BNR.

Whoever collects at least 5 stamps by the end of literature night will receive one of the books read as a prize.

The highlights this year are Javier Marias, Goncalo Tavares, Elena Ferrante, Selja Ahava, Amelie Nothomb, Piotr Pazinski.  

