The Government Nominates Maria Gabriel as European Commissioner

After the end of the first sitting of the new government of Bulgaria, Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva announced that the Bulgarian nomination for European commissioner is Maria Gabriel, BNR reported.

To become commissioner, Maria Gabriel, who has been EPP MEP since 2007, will undergo a European Parliament hearing.

Bulgaria has not been represented at the European Commission since the beginning of 2017, when Kristalina Georgieva resigned as Vice-President of the EC to take up the post of Chief Executive Officer of the World Bank.

As commissioner, Georgieva was in charge of budget and human resources.