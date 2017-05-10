Specialized Prosecutor’s Office With Three Times as Many Indictments as in 2016
photo: www.prb.bg
According to Ministry of Justice data, the number of indictments filed by the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office in Bulgaria in the first three months of 2017 have trebled compared to the same period of last year, BNR reported.
76 prosecutor’s acts have been filed in lawsuits against organized crime, as against 23 in the January-March 2016 period.
36 individuals have been convicted or penalized during the first quarter of the year, as against 30 in January-March 2016.
