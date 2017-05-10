Six People Dead in Road Accidents During the Past Day in Bulgaria
photo : EPA/ BGNES
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Six people died in road accidents in the past 24 hours, the press centre of the Bulgarian Ministry of Interior announced, quoted by Focus News Agency.
Six people died in road accidents in the past 24 hours, the press centre of the Bulgarian Ministry of Interior announced, quoted by Focus News Agency.
A total of 18 road accidents occurred in the country, in which 20 people were injured.
On the territory of the capitol Sofia, 169 minor road accidents occurred, during which nobody died or was injured.
- » Specialized Prosecutor’s Office With Three Times as Many Indictments as in 2016
- » IOM: More Than 49,000 Migrants are Arriving in Europe, Using the Mediterranean Sea
- » Borisov 3 Cabinet To Discuss the Nomination For a Bulgarian EU Commissioner Today
- » GERB Party to Table Legislation to Introduce Majoritarian Election System
- » Bulgarian Red Cross Starts Distributing Food Packages to the Needy
- » PM Borisov: ‘Times Are Not Easy, Challenges are Not Few, There is One Way – United and Stable Europe’
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)