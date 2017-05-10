Six People Dead in Road Accidents During the Past Day in Bulgaria

May 10, 2017, Wednesday
Bulgaria: Six People Dead in Road Accidents During the Past Day in Bulgaria photo : EPA/ BGNES

Six people died in road accidents in the past 24 hours, the press centre of the Bulgarian Ministry of Interior announced, quoted by Focus News Agency.

A total of 18 road accidents occurred in the country, in which 20 people were injured.

On the territory of the capitol Sofia, 169 minor road accidents occurred, during which nobody died or was injured.

