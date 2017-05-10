Iliyana Yotova: ' Bulgaria Has a Great Need For Stability'

‘’Bulgaria has a great need for stability, that’s why for me the configuration of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP for Bulgaria) and the other political forces in the 44th National Assembly is really important’’, said the Vice-President Iliyana Yotova during an interview on bTV.

‘’We are team with President Rumen Radev, we share and discuss everything. My assessment of the 100 days of ‘’Dondukov 2’’ is integrity and responsibility’’, Yotova pointed out, adding that since they were elected as President and Vice-President, they have broken many myths and now Rumen Radev is preferred political partner.

She also commented that if the suggestions that the cabinet would raise Mariya Gabriel’s candidacy for the commissioner come true, she will be extremely pleased, saying that she is a professional and an excellent nomination for a Bulgarian Commissioner.