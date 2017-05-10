IOM: More Than 49,000 Migrants are Arriving in Europe, Using the Mediterranean Sea

Politics » DOMESTIC | May 10, 2017, Wednesday // 09:04| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: IOM: More Than 49,000 Migrants are Arriving in Europe, Using the Mediterranean Sea photo : EPA/ BGNES

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has announced that the total number of migrants arriving in Europe, using the Mediterranean Sea since the beginning of 2017 is more than 49,000, BGNES reported.

At the end of April, IOM says that more than 43,000 refugees arrived in Europe this year, and more than 1,300 are dead or missing after their try to cross the Mediterranean Sea.  

As IOM points out, more than 41,000 migrants have arrived in Italy since the beginning of this year, more than 5,000 in Greece and almost 2,500 in Spain.

Part of them – around 1309 have died or have disappeared. Europe is facing the worst crisis since the Second World War, triggered above all by a number of armed conflicts and serious economic problems in the countries of the Middle East and North Africa.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: International Organization for Migration, Migration, europe, Mediterranean Sea, Italy, Spain
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria