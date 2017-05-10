Borisov 3 Cabinet To Discuss the Nomination For a Bulgarian EU Commissioner Today

Politics » DOMESTIC | May 10, 2017, Wednesday // 08:53| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Borisov 3 Cabinet To Discuss the Nomination For a Bulgarian EU Commissioner Today photo: BNGES

On the first government meeting of the Borisov 3 cabinet today, they will consider the nomination for a Bulgarian  EU Commissioner, according to BGNES.

During a phone call with the Bulgarian Prime Minister, the President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker urged the Bulgarian Government to nominate Bulgarian EU Commissioner as soon as possible.

According to unconfirmed information, Bulgaria is poised to nominate MEP Mariya Gabriel to replace Kristalina Georgieva on the European Commission.

Gabriel, a member of Bulgaria’s ruling GERB party, is Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker’s favored candidate for the post, writes Politico. The European People’s Party MEP would be the long-awaited replacement for former digital commissioner Günther Oettinger. She accompanied Parliament’s EEP Chairman Manfred Weber on a trip to Bulgaria in March that included a trip to see Borisov and party meetings in several cities.

Gabriel would work for Digital Vice President Andrus Ansip, who has been handling the digital portfolio since Oettinger left the post in January. A source familiar with the thinking behind Gabriel’s candidacy suggested she would be expected to oversee relations with Parliament.

She is not a household name in Bulgaria. Gabriel has been elected twice in the EP as a member of GERB, and since the elections in 2014 has been a deputy-chairman of the EPP group.

Gabriel is vice chair of the center-right European People’s Party and member of the Civil Liberties Committee, where she has focused her attention on issues involving visa regimes.
  She has also done work on gender equality and foreign affairs. Her husband François Gabriel was a former staffer for EPP group leader Joseph Daul and now works for EP President Antonio Tajani.

Other discussed for the post include former Commissioner Meglena Kuneva and ex-foreign minister and MEP Ivailo Kalfin.

 

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Meglena Kuneva, Ivailo Kalfin, EU Commissioner, Boyko Borisov, Jean Claude Juncker, Mariya Gabriel
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria