GERB Party to Table Legislation to Introduce Majoritarian Election System
The first legislation that Boyko Borisov’s centre-right GERB party will table in the Parliament elected in March this year will be to introduce a majoritarian system for electing MPs, parliamentary group leader Tsvetan Tsvetanov said, quoted by Independent Bakan News Agency.
Tsvetanov was speaking on the weekend after Borisov returned to power as Prime Minister, at the head of a coalition government of GERB and the United Patriots.
‘’Tabling a bill on a majoritarian voting system was a fulfilment of a commitment made by GERB at the end of the previous legislature as well as its promises during the campaign ahead of the March 2017 elections’’, Tsvetanov added.
He expressed hope that the proposed legislation would be supported in the National Assembly.
