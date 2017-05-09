Intersection in Chicago Has Been Named After Aleko Konstantinov
An intersection in Chicago has been named after the one of Bulgaria’s most beloved writers, Aleko Konstantinov, marking the 120th anniversary of his death, Nova TV reported.
The idea was realized only for several months of talks with the municipality in Chicago.
The proposal was submitted by the municipal councilor John Arina on the idea of our consul general Ivan Anchev.
The area was not chosen by accident. There is the first Bulgarian center and the proposal must be voted within few days.
