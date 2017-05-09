Intersection in Chicago Has Been Named After Aleko Konstantinov

Society | May 9, 2017, Tuesday // 19:26| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Intersection in Chicago Has Been Named After Aleko Konstantinov photo: Nova tv

An intersection in Chicago has been named after the one of Bulgaria’s most beloved writers, Aleko Konstantinov, marking the 120th anniversary of his death, Nova TV reported.

The idea was realized only for several months of talks with the municipality in Chicago.

The proposal was submitted by the municipal councilor John Arina on the idea of our consul general Ivan Anchev.

The area was not chosen by accident. There is the first Bulgarian center and the proposal must be voted within few days.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Aleko Konstantinov, Chicago
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria