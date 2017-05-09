Talat Xhaferi is Now Officially Chair of Macedonian Parliament

Skopje’s State Gazette has published the decision for the election of Talat Xhaferi as a new chair of the Macedonian parliament, quoted by BNR.

After Xhaferi’s election on April 27 by MPs of the Social Democrats and the Albanian formations, turmoil occurred inside the building of the national assembly with over 100 MPs, administration employees, police and journalists injured.

The VMRO-DPMNE party says the election was illegal. Large-scale protests, organized by the For a United Macedonia civic movement have been insisting on new early elections and a census for 71 days now.