Minister Nikolina Angelkova: 'We Consider Tourist Police'

The Ministry of Tourism and the Interior Ministry are considering the establishment of tourist police, initially in the national resorts, Minister of Tourism Nikolina Angelkova said during a meeting with representatives of the sector, FOCUS News Agency reports.



The government is also considering the creation of a tourist inspectorate to oversee all activities in connection with the tourism law, she added.



The tourism law should be approved by the Council of Ministers by the end of the year after the conclusion of current discussions.



''Two years of discussions are enough and some pending issues should be resolved by year-end, otherwise the sector will not have a new legal framework'', Angelkova said.