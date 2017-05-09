Turkish Prosecution Demands 3,000 Years in Prison for Fethullah Gülen

The prosecution of Turkey demands more than 3.6 thousand years in prison for oppositional Fethullah Gülen, living in voluntary exile in the USA on all charges against him, the Hurriyet Daily News reports.

Gülen has been accused of involvement un the 15 July 2016 coup attempt in over 20 criminal trials, but he denies it all.

Some 32,000 people were arrested after the coup in Turkey and 100,000 state employees were fired or suspended from work.