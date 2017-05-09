Turkish Prosecution Demands 3,000 Years in Prison for Fethullah Gülen

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | May 9, 2017, Tuesday // 17:05| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Turkish Prosecution Demands 3,000 Years in Prison for Fethullah Gülen

The prosecution of Turkey demands more than 3.6 thousand years in prison for oppositional Fethullah Gülen, living in voluntary exile in the USA on all charges against him, the Hurriyet Daily News reports.

Gülen has been accused of involvement un the 15 July 2016 coup attempt in over 20 criminal trials, but he denies it all.

Some 32,000 people were arrested after the coup in Turkey and 100,000 state employees were fired or suspended from work.

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Fethulah Gulen, prison
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria