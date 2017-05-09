Bulgaria Places First at Balkan Mathematical Olympiad
Bulgarian students won four gold medals and two silver ones at the 34th Balkan Mathematical Olympiad, which has taken place in Ohrid, Macedonia, BNR reported.
In the team rankings, Bulgaria won the first place with 226 points from a maximum of 240 possible.
The Bulgarian tem was followed by the team of Serbia (208 points) and Romania (182 points).
