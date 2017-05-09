Prosecutors Raise Charges Against Former Foreign Minister Daniel Mitov

The press office of the Bulgarian Prosecution has announced that its Specialized Anti-Corruption Unit has raised charges of abeyance against former Foreign Minister Daniel Mitov, BNR reported.

According to the prosecution, Mitov had not taken enough care in managing property entrusted to him, which caused damages of some EUR 250,000. The charges are related to the failure of a procurement procedure for providing air transportation, hotel accommodation and medical insurance to ministry staff.

Charges under the same proceedings have also been raised against former Daputy Minister Hristo Angelichin.