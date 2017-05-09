Minister Nikolina Angelkova: We Expect 10% Growth in Tourism in Summer
''We expect growth of nearly 10% in the summer again this year'', Minister of Tourism Nikolina Anglekova told journalists, quoted by FOCUS News Agency.
She said the lack of staff in the sector is a problem and a challenge, given the significant growth in tourism over the last years. The state will create a working group or a unit to facilitate the issuing of visas and work permits.
The new mechanism will be set up by the end of the week.
