Minister Nikolina Angelkova: We Expect 10% Growth in Tourism in Summer

Minister Nikolina Angelkova: We Expect 10% Growth in Tourism in Summer

''We expect growth of nearly 10% in the summer again this year'', Minister of Tourism Nikolina Anglekova told journalists, quoted by FOCUS News Agency.

She said the lack of staff in the sector is a problem and a challenge, given the significant growth in tourism over the last years. The state will create a working group or a unit to facilitate the issuing of visas and work permits.

The new mechanism will be set up by the end of the week.

