Nevyana Vladinova Wins Gold Medal at Sofia World Cup
Sports | May 9, 2017, Tuesday // 15:52| Views: | Comments: 0
Neviana Vladinova won her 4th gold medal at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Sofia, this time at the ribbon routine, BNR reported.
She earned 17.400 points. Katsiaryna Halkina (Belarus) placed second with 17.100 points, followed by Bulgarian Katrin Taseva who won bronze medal.
