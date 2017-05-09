Moon Jae-In Wins South Korea's Presidential Election

Left-leaning former human rights lawyer Moon Jae-In won South Korea's presidential election by a landslide, an exit poll predicted when polls closed Tuesday.

Moon, of the Democratic Party, had 41.4% support, according to the joint survey by three television stations. Conservative Hong Joon-Pyo was far behind on 23.3%, with centrist Ahn Cheol-Soo third on 21.8%.

