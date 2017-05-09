Consumer Confidence in Bulgaria Declines

In April 2017 in Total Confidence index among Bulgarian consumers declined by 1.6% compared to the level of three months ago, according to the National Statistical Institute, quoted by BNR.

The trend is entirely due to decreased confidence among urban population. Not only are the opinions about the development of the general economic situation in the country negative in the last twelve months, but also expectations for the next year.

In comparison to three months earlier, estimates of consumer price changes are more unfavourable, which raises inflation expectations for the next twelve months, it was reported.