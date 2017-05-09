Retail Commerce Grows 5.9% Year-on- Year in March

Bulgaria: Retail Commerce Grows 5.9% Year-on- Year in March photo: pixabay.com

Turnover in retail commerce, excluding automobiles and motorcycles, rose 5.9% year-on-year in March 2017, the National Statistics Institute said, quoted by Focus News Agency.

Computer and communications technology rose by 20.5%, followed by textile, clothing, shoes and leather products, with a 17.9% increase, and diverse goods retail, up 14.8%. On a monthly basis, turnover in retail commerce grew 0.8%.

Industrial production index went up by 5.9% on the year, led by a 9.9% increase in the processing industry and a 3.7% increase in the mining industry, while electricity, thermal energy and gas generation and distribution registered a 6.1% decrease. Compared to February 2017, industrial production rose 0.8%.

Construction grew 5.6% year-on-year, driven by building construction which climbed 12.1%, while engineering construction fell 1.6%. Compared to the previous month, total construction registered a 1.7% increase.

