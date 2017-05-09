Turkey Plans to Build Security Wall on Border with Iran

Тurkey is preparing to build a wall on its Iranian border similar to the one on its Syrian border as a part of new security measures aiming to prevent terrorist organizations from gaining entry to the country, according to some Turkish media reports, citing security sources, Daily Sabah reported.



There are several camps that belong to the PKK, hosting approximately a thousand terrorists, within the Iranian border. In the case of military operations against the PKK bases in eastern Turkey, the terrorists can easily go beyond the border and take shelter in those camps or illegally cross the border and enter the country. In order to prevent such crossings, a plan has been made for a wall to be built along the Iranian border, similar to the one on Turkey's Syrian border.



Dubbed the "Turkish Wall" by the local media drawing comparisons to the Great Wall of China, the concrete blocks that straddle the 900-kilometer (559-mile) long border are being patrolled by troops.