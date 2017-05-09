PM Borisov: ‘Times Are Not Easy, Challenges are Not Few, There is One Way – United and Stable Europe’

Bulgaria: PM Borisov: 'Times Are Not Easy, Challenges are Not Few, There is One Way – United and Stable Europe'

''Only united and strong Europe can maintain peace and justice.
Today we travel freely, we trade freely and from this year we will phone freely in the EU. These are the natural consequences of the common values on the diverse continent'', wrote Prime Minister Boyko Borisov on his official Facebook account.

“Times are not easy, challenges are not few, but history shows that there is one way – united and stable Europe. Once we start dividing, there are consequences for all, which can be seen with UK’s leaving the EU. Only together the interests of all can be protected and the European citizens can develop and prosper'', he wrote, quoted by Focus News Agency.

