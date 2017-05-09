Bulgaria’s Trade With EU On the Rise
photo: pixabay.com
Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria’s trade with the EU has gone up considerably, according to National Statistical Institute preliminary data, quoted by BNR.
In the January-February 2017 period, exports to the EU countries have gone up by 9% compared to the same period of 2016 of EUR 2.5 bln. At the same time imports from the EU have gone up by 12.2% and stand at EUR 2.8 bln.
- » Retail Commerce Grows 5.9% Year-on- Year in March
- » Sofia Municipality Collects BGN 262.4M Revenues in the First Part of 2017
- » CITUB Insists on Minimum Wage Becoming 50% of Average Salary
- » 70% of Workers in Bulgaria Receive Below Average Salary
- » Banks' Q1 Profit at BGN 288M
- » Eurostat: Eurozone Inflation Accelerates to 1.9% in April
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)