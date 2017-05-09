Bulgaria’s Trade With EU On the Rise

Bulgaria’s trade with the EU has gone up considerably, according to National Statistical Institute preliminary data, quoted by BNR.

In the January-February 2017 period, exports to the EU countries have gone up by 9% compared to the same period of 2016 of EUR 2.5 bln. At the same time imports from the EU have gone up by 12.2% and stand at EUR 2.8 bln.

