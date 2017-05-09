Sofia Vladimirova Is The New Chairman of CEM
Sofia Vladimirova is the new chairman of the Bulgarian Council for Electronic Media (CEM), reported BNR.
For her voted 4 from 5 members of the media regulator.
The mandate is one year. At first, the candidates were two - Vladimirova and Rosita Elenova who gave up in the rush.
