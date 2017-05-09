Trump to Borisov: Looking Forward To Working With You

"I am looking forward to working with you for intensification of our two-side partnership and for the interest of our common aims as allies and friends, and at the same time to deepen the relations between the Bulgarian and he American community."

This writes the U.S. President Donald Trump to Boyko Borisov as he congratulates him on the elecions winning and his third mandate as a Prime Minister of Bulgaria, announced the Parliament's Press Centre, reported BNT.

Trump also added: "I hardly appreciate the contribution of Bulgaria to our common missions: allies in Aphganistan and Kosovo, coalition partners in fighting against IDIL."