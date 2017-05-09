1740 Boxes of Contraband Cigarettes Kept on Dunav Bridge 2

Crime | May 9, 2017, Tuesday // 12:00| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: 1740 Boxes of Contraband Cigarettes Kept on Dunav Bridge 2 pixabay.com

Customs officers from the "Lom" customs' mobile crew found 1740 boxes of smuggled cigarettes in the area of Dunav most 2 by a checking of a truck with Turkish registration, reported BNT.

The truck was transporting auto parts to an EU country.

On May 6, it was stopped for a checking, and the customs officers found 4 plastics tubes of 40 l each, which were hidden under the spoiler over the truck's cabin, behind tubes with mineral water.

The tubes were full with 174 cartons of cigarettes from different brands - a part of them with Turkish revenue stamp, other - without stamp.

The illegal shipment is kept by the Police.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Dunav most 2, smuggled cigarettes, illegal
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria