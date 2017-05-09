1740 Boxes of Contraband Cigarettes Kept on Dunav Bridge 2

Customs officers from the "Lom" customs' mobile crew found 1740 boxes of smuggled cigarettes in the area of Dunav most 2 by a checking of a truck with Turkish registration, reported BNT.

The truck was transporting auto parts to an EU country.

On May 6, it was stopped for a checking, and the customs officers found 4 plastics tubes of 40 l each, which were hidden under the spoiler over the truck's cabin, behind tubes with mineral water.

The tubes were full with 174 cartons of cigarettes from different brands - a part of them with Turkish revenue stamp, other - without stamp.

The illegal shipment is kept by the Police.