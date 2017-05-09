Tomislav Donchev: Next EU Commissioner Must Be A Woman

"The next Bulgarian EU Commissioner must be a woman. These are the expectations of the European Commission and the European Parliament. It will be good, if it is a EP member, this means experience in the European institutions", commented the Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev on BNR.

Concerning the fears of stopping European programms and loosing resources, he claimed that "we will not loose money, and in the middle of the programme period it is too early to talk about loosing resources".

"I couldn't understand what are the concerns of the President about the Concessions Act", added Donchev. He thinks that there was no point in rewriting the act because the old one was a poduct of a half-year-work of a broaden circle of experts.