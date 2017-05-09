Sofia Deputy Mayor: Video Surveillance To Be Installed in Capital's Nursery Schools

In the nursery schools in Sofia will be installed a video surveillance. Cameras will be in the play rooms and the sleeping rooms. That told the Deputy Mayor of Finance and Healthcare Doncho Barbalov the BNT media, reported Dnevnik.

His words come only a day before the planned protest of parents which will be against the often act of physical and mental abuse to the children in nursery schools, kindergartens and schools.

One of their wantings is cameras to be installed in all those institutions. They even insist to watch live what is happening with their children.

"In that moment, this would be a little bit overly. We will have records that will be saved for 30 days in the nursery school, we will have records in the Healthcare Directorate so as to be able to react if the parents have concerns", added Barbalov.