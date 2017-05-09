Mladen Marinov To Become The New Secretary General of Internal Affairs
The Bulgarian government proposed to the President to pass a decree with which to hire the Superintendant Mladen Marinov as a Secretary General of Internal Affairs, reported Dnevnik.
Mladen Marinov is a head of the Sofia Directorate of Internal Affairs from July 2014. He graduated from MIA Academy and from the University of National and World Economy as a lawyer.
The system of MIA (Ministry of Internal Affairs) he entered in 1991.
