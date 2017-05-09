Mladen Marinov To Become The New Secretary General of Internal Affairs

Business | May 9, 2017, Tuesday // 10:48| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Mladen Marinov To Become The New Secretary General of Internal Affairs EPA/BGNES

The Bulgarian government proposed to the President to pass a decree with which to hire the Superintendant Mladen Marinov as a Secretary General of Internal Affairs, reported Dnevnik.

Mladen Marinov is a head of the Sofia Directorate of Internal Affairs from July 2014. He graduated from MIA Academy and from the University of National and World Economy as a lawyer.

The system of MIA (Ministry of Internal Affairs) he entered in 1991.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Mladen Marinov, Secretary General of Internal Affairs
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria