Bulgarian Arms Factories Winning From the World Conflicts

pixabay.com

The finance results of the arms factories are getting better due to the army conflicts in regions which are main markets for the Bulgarian manufacturs of special production. That show the finance reports for 2016, reported Dnevnik.

The biggest state factory in the sector - Sopot "VMZ", which was on the brink of default before a couple of years, has increased its incomes 4 times in the last year, and its profit is over 7 times bigger.The signed contracts promise the results to continue their improvement.

A positive tendention has also "Kintex" and the less small producer "NITI"-Kazanlak. The sales of military production in the first quarter of 2017 exceed the sales in the whole 2016.

