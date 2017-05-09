Rumen Radev: Europe Needs Union

"We should currently clearly realize that Europe needs union", said the Bulgarian President Rumen Radev at the ceremony of laying flowers on the Monument of the Unknown Soldier in Sofia today, reported BGNES.

"I am here to express respect to all people died in the fight with the Hitler-fascism. Among them are also thousands of Bulgarians, we must not fotget it", added Radev.

"Today we celebrate the Europe Day but also the Victory Day - without the million victims, the Europe would not be the same today."

The President wished a happy holiday day to all Bulgarians and appealed - "Let's show with our everyday position that Bulgaria has a worthy place in Europe and our future is in Europe. Bow down before all fallen."