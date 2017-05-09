Rumen Radev: Europe Needs Union

Business | May 9, 2017, Tuesday // 10:12| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Rumen Radev: Europe Needs Union EPA/BGNES

"We should currently clearly realize that Europe needs union", said the Bulgarian President Rumen Radev at the ceremony of laying flowers on the Monument of the Unknown Soldier in Sofia today, reported BGNES.

"I am here to express respect to all people died in the fight with the Hitler-fascism. Among them are also thousands of Bulgarians, we must not fotget it", added Radev.

"Today we celebrate the Europe Day but also the Victory Day - without the million victims, the Europe would not be the same today."

The President wished a happy holiday day to all Bulgarians and appealed - "Let's show with our everyday position that Bulgaria has a worthy place in Europe and our future is in Europe. Bow down before all fallen."

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Rumen Radev, Europe Day, victory day
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria