Bulgaria Marks the Europe Day

On May 9, we celebrate the Europe Day – a celebration of the European communities, of the unity, and peace of the old continent.

The emblematic date will be marked with many events and initiatives as the culmination will be 3D mapping show on the National gallery building in Sofia at 21:30 p.m.

At 10:00 a.m. in front of the President institution building will be raised the European flag in a festive ceremony. The Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, members of the Parliament, and executive authorities  will be there.

The President Rumen Radev will also attend the laying of flowersto the Monument of the Unknown Soldier celebrating 72 years of the end of the Second World War – the Victory Day.

 

 

