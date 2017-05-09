Police Evacuated Northern Paris Station Searching for Terror Suspects

Armed police closed the Northern Station in Paris last night as they conducted a special operation. The zone was forbidden, and the travelers were evacuated, reported bTV this morning.

Three criminals which are dangerous terror suspects are wanted by the police, according to Telegraph.co.uk.

According to witnesses, passengers were confined to trains. 

