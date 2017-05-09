One Law Draft in 3 Weeks Introduced to Parliament

Only one law draft is introduced to the service of the Bulgarian Parliament from the working start of the 44th National Assembly on April 19, reported Dnevnik.

The one introduced project is for the change in the Social security code, introduced by BSP (Bulgarian Socialist Party) on April 20, which suppose recalculation of the pensions.

The socialists want a recalculation of all pensions after the average income for 2013. After calculations, introduced by the Deputy Speaker of Parliament group Dragomir Stoinev, the lowest pensions will be increased by 20%, and the rest till 2013 – with slower temp.