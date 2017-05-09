Yellow Code Over Rains and Thunderstorms in 12 Regions

In 12 regions in the country a Yellow Code was issued over rains and thunderstorms, alerted the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) at the Bulgarian Academy of Science.

The regions which are threatened by dangerous natural phenomenas: Kardjali, Haskovo, Yambol, Sliven, Burgas, Targovishte, Razgrad, Ruse, Silistra, Shumen, Dobrich and Varna.

Hailstorms are also expected, informed the meteorologists from Focus News Agency.