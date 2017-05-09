Grigor Dimitrov Started World Tour Masters in Madrid Winning

Bulgaria: Grigor Dimitrov Started World Tour Masters in Madrid Winning Photo: EPA/BGNES

The Bulgarian best tennis player Grigor Dimitrov showed his happiness after he started the World Tour Masters 2017 in Madrid winning, reported BGNES. With those success he ended the negative series of four following losses.

In the first round he defeated the good German player Philip Kohlshreiber with 7-6 (7), 6-4.

“I had to fight very hard for every score”, commented Grigor after the game.

In the second round Dimitrov will play against the tennis player Roberto Bautista Agut.  

