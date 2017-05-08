4th Day of Search for Young Man Missing in Rhodope Mountain

The search for Ivelin Uzunov from the Smolyan village of Smilyan has been going on for a 4th day in a row, according to BNR.

Many volunteers and a trained dog have joined the rescue operation. A bear photo trap has taken a photo of the young man yesterday in the morning near the village of Turyan.

Detailed searche has been organized in the area, but with no result so far. Some info claims that Ivelin has been spotted in the neighbouring village of Peshtera.

Both settlements are situated over 30km away from Smilyan. An old road from the village of Mogilitsa next to Smilyan leads to the ridge of Turyan.

No one can tell so far how and why Ivelin appeared there.