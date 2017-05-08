Over 80 Missing After Migrant Boat Sinks Off Libya
photo: pixabay.com
At least 80 migrants including women and children were missing after a boat sank off the Libyan coast, survivors told the UN's refugee agency Monday, in the latest such tragedy, reported AFP.
A total of 132 people had boarded an inflatable craft Friday but it had started going down after a few hours. Only about 50 survivors were picked up by a commercial ship, which dropped them in Sicily on Sunday.
