Over 80 Missing After Migrant Boat Sinks Off Libya

Society | May 8, 2017, Monday // 18:08| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Over 80 Missing After Migrant Boat Sinks Off Libya photo: pixabay.com

At least 80 migrants including women and children were missing after a boat sank off the Libyan coast, survivors told the UN's refugee agency Monday, in the latest such tragedy, reported AFP.

A total of 132 people had boarded an inflatable craft Friday but it had started going down after a few hours. Only about 50 survivors were picked up by a commercial ship, which dropped them in Sicily on Sunday.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Libia, boat, missing, boat, migrants
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria