30-Year-Old Man From Belogradchik Nabbed For Murder of 3-Year-Old Girl
Crime | May 8, 2017, Monday // 17:53| Views: | Comments: 0
photo: pixabay.com
Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
A 30-year old man from the town of Belogradchik has been arrested for the murder of a girl, aged 3, BNR reported.
The man lived on marital grounds with the child’s mother in the village of Slana Bara, Vidin region. The paramedical team which visited the address yesterday alarmed the police.
Preliminary data shows that the man hit the kid with hands, feet and a metal pipe. He had been convinced before.
An investigation is going on under the supervision of a prosecutor.
- » Turkey Seizes Record Amount of Heroin at Border With Bulgaria
- » Police is Checking a Suspicious Luggage at Varna Airport
- » Number of Crimes Registered In Sofia Down
- » Migrant Smuggling Network Dismantled Near Dunav Bridge Checkpoint
- » Man’s Body Found in Front of Residential Building in Sofia, Regions is Closed Off
- » Car Explodes in Yahinovo Village, One Person Detained
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)