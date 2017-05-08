30-Year-Old Man From Belogradchik Nabbed For Murder of 3-Year-Old Girl

A 30-year old man from the town of Belogradchik has been arrested for the murder of a girl, aged 3, BNR reported.

The man lived on marital grounds with the child’s mother in the village of Slana Bara, Vidin region. The paramedical team which visited the address yesterday alarmed the police.

Preliminary data shows that the man hit the kid with hands, feet and a metal pipe. He had been convinced before.

An investigation is going on under the supervision of a prosecutor.