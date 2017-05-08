30-Year-Old Man From Belogradchik Nabbed For Murder of 3-Year-Old Girl

Crime | May 8, 2017, Monday // 17:53| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: 30-Year-Old Man From Belogradchik Nabbed For Murder of 3-Year-Old Girl photo: pixabay.com

A 30-year old man from the town of Belogradchik has been arrested for the murder of a girl, aged 3, BNR reported.

The man lived on marital grounds with the child’s mother in the village of Slana Bara, Vidin region. The paramedical team which visited the address yesterday alarmed the police.

Preliminary data shows that the man hit the kid with hands, feet and a metal pipe. He had been convinced before.

An investigation is going on under the supervision of a prosecutor.  

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Belogradchik, crime, Murder, child
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria