Bulgarian Driver Drowns at Chalkidiki

Society | May 8, 2017, Monday // 17:45| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Driver Drowns at Chalkidiki

The search operation for the Bulgarian diver who had disappeared in the sea at the Chalkidiki Peninsula in Greece continued for over 20 hours with the participation of coastguard motorboats and a team of divers.

Land police forces searched along the coastline, BNR reported.

A couple of Bulgarian divers alarmed the police after their friend had failed to appear on the surface near Porto Valitsa, Chalkidiki. The place is known as a training spot for diving. Later on the body of the drowned Bulgarian was found a bit aside.

An investigation is going on, but rescuers say it was an accident.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Chalkidiki, accident, divers
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria