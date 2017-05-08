Bulgarian Driver Drowns at Chalkidiki
The search operation for the Bulgarian diver who had disappeared in the sea at the Chalkidiki Peninsula in Greece continued for over 20 hours with the participation of coastguard motorboats and a team of divers.
Land police forces searched along the coastline, BNR reported.
A couple of Bulgarian divers alarmed the police after their friend had failed to appear on the surface near Porto Valitsa, Chalkidiki. The place is known as a training spot for diving. Later on the body of the drowned Bulgarian was found a bit aside.
An investigation is going on, but rescuers say it was an accident.
