Syria FM Rejects UN Monitors For 'De-Escalation' Deal

Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem said on Monday his country would reject any United Nations role in monitoring the implementation of four "de-escalation" zones, AFP reported.



"We do not accept a role for the United Nations or international forces to monitor the agreement," Muallem told reporters in Damascus.



Regime backers Russia and Iran and rebel supporter Turkey reached a deal on Thursday on four "de-escalation zones" in Syria where the government and opposition will halt hostilities.