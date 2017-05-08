Syria FM Rejects UN Monitors For 'De-Escalation' Deal

Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem said on Monday his country would reject any United Nations role in monitoring the implementation of four "de-escalation" zones, AFP reported.

"We do not accept a role for the United Nations or international forces to monitor the agreement," Muallem told reporters in Damascus.

Regime backers Russia and Iran and rebel supporter Turkey reached a deal on Thursday on four "de-escalation zones" in Syria where the government and opposition will halt hostilities.

