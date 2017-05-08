Syria FM Rejects UN Monitors For 'De-Escalation' Deal
World | May 8, 2017, Monday // 17:42| Views: | Comments: 0
photo: pixabay.com
World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem said on Monday his country would reject any United Nations role in monitoring the implementation of four "de-escalation" zones, AFP reported.
Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem said on Monday his country would reject any United Nations role in monitoring the implementation of four "de-escalation" zones, AFP reported.
"We do not accept a role for the United Nations or international forces to monitor the agreement," Muallem told reporters in Damascus.
Regime backers Russia and Iran and rebel supporter Turkey reached a deal on Thursday on four "de-escalation zones" in Syria where the government and opposition will halt hostilities.
- » Angela Merkel: Macron 'Carries Hopes' of Millions of Europeans
- » First Evacuations Begin from Damascus Rebel District
- » The Leader of ISIS in Afghanistan Killed
- » Turkey’s New Indigenous Drones Set to be Used in Anti-Terror Ops, to Defend Borders
- » French Election Turnout 28.23% at Midday
- » Polls Open in France's Presidential Election
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)