Angela Merkel: Macron 'Carries Hopes' of Millions of Europeans
photo: pixabay.com
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Monday that millions of Europeans were counting on the success of incoming French president Emmanuel Macron, reported AFP.
"Macron carries the hopes of millions of French people and also many in Germany and across Europe," she told reporters, saying she was "very pleased" by his victory.
"He led a courageous, pro-European campaign and stands for openness to the world and decisively for the social market economy."
