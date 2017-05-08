Angela Merkel: Macron 'Carries Hopes' of Millions of Europeans

World » EU | May 8, 2017, Monday // 17:30| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Angela Merkel: Macron 'Carries Hopes' of Millions of Europeans photo: pixabay.com

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Monday that millions of Europeans were counting on the success of incoming French president Emmanuel Macron, reported AFP.

"Macron carries the hopes of millions of French people and also many in Germany and across Europe," she told reporters, saying she was "very pleased" by his victory.

"He led a courageous, pro-European campaign and stands for openness to the world and decisively for the social market economy."

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: France, Germany, Emmanuel Macron, Angela Merkel
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria