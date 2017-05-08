Nearly 100 Companies Participate in Targovishte Spring Fair’s 240 Edition

Bulgaria: Nearly 100 Companies Participate in Targovishte Spring Fair’s 240 Edition targovishte.com

Some 100 companies will take part in the 240th edition of the traditional Spring Fair, unveiled in the town of Targovishte today.

For a first time craftsmen and producers of Bulgarian household goods will demonstrate old manufacturing techniques, BNR reported.

The agenda of the fair week envisages lots of cultural and sports events, but the organizers also rely on the business contacts which could result in new investments in the region.

Mayor of Targovishte Municipality Dr. Darin Dimitrov said that the town will host two forums: Challenges and Options for Development of Small and Medium – sized Business in Bulgaria over the 2017 – 2020 timeframe and Strong Regions for Strong Economy.

Tags: Targovishte, business, Spring Fair
